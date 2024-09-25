John Hayes, with his chainsaw-carved Viking longboat. John will give demonstrations of monumental wood carving in JFK Arboretum at Ireland's Woodland Show, alongside four international master wood carvers, on Friday and Saturday, 4 and 5 October.

The benefits of Irish trees and woodlands will be the focus at Ireland’s Woodland Show, which takes place in John F Kennedy Arboretum, Co Wexford, on 4-5 October.

“There is something for everyone over the two days, including woodland talks, information stands, machinery, equipment, demonstrations, artisan craft and food stands, family activities and music,” said show organiser Alex Kelly.

“The show is being facilitated by OPW this year in the very beautiful JFK Arboretum, outside New Ross and supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Wexford County Council.”

The park covers 252ha of parkland and Slieve Coillte. It contains 4,500 species of trees and shrubs from all temperate regions of the world, including almost 200 research forest plots grouped by continent, and an area dedicated to the new International Conifer Conservation Programme.

The show village will feature an event tent with talks each day and technical information stands on forest establishment supports, forest research, afforestation options, timber sales, health and safety, habitat considerations, heritage sites and education.

Forestry Programme

The event is timely, as there is renewed interest in the new Forestry Programme, with licences approved now within six months.

The forestry village will also include added-value timber products, forest enterprises, crafts, artists, and a wide range of food stands. Outdoor trade stands will include Komatsu and John Deere harvesters and forwarders, also trailers, processors, mobile saws, grinders, diggers, shear heads, chainsaws, high pruners, safety equipment and clothing.

“While forestry specialists will be attracted to the show, we have a wide range of family activities, including arboretum walks, forest school events, archery, scavenger hunts, orienteering, arts, crafts and animation workshops, storytelling and face painting,” said Kelly.

The show’s headlining event is a performance by the Celtic Chainsaw Carvers. These international and national carvers will create some magnificent pieces during the show, some of which will be auctioned each day at 12.30pm in aid of the Irish Lifeboats.