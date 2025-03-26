The remarkable rise in the price of finished beef cattle shows no sign of abating, with reports from farmers suggesting at least another 10p/kg has been added on to the prices paid for prime cattle.

Starting prices for U-3 grades are now around the 650p/kg mark, with 654p to 656p/kg freely available and up to 660p/kg paid to regular suppliers mid-week for cattle within factory age and weight limits. More is potentially available for in-spec heifers, with reports that 664p/kg has been paid to secure numbers.

It means beef prices are up by around 130p/kg since the start of the year, which equates to £520 on a 400kg steer.

Reports from the trade also suggest numbers are very tight this week, with some farmers holding off killing cattle, so that payment will fall into the new tax year.

The beef trade in Britain is exceptionally strong, with prices now above 700p/kg. While there remains a big gap to NI for prime cattle, the difference has closed for cows.

Last week, R3-grading cows in NI averaged 554.8p/kg, which was in line with the average across the Irish Sea.