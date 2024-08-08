The Department has also warned that any imported animal that is infected with bluetongue will be culled without compensation to the farmer.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs in Northern Ireland has issued a warning to farmers across Northern Ireland to be vigilant for the bluetongue virus (BTV).

Bluetongue can have a devastating impact on cattle and sheep.

The warning comes after recent outbreaks of the BTV-3 strain in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and now Luxembourg and France.

Bluetongue is spread by midges, which transfer the virus from animal to animal by biting them or by infected germplasm.

A spokesperson for the department said one of the main risks of bluetongue entering the country is from “importing infected animals”.

“There are stringent criteria to be met to import animals from a bluetongue-infected area. These conditions must be attested to by the certifying veterinarian on the health certificate.”

Risk

The department has also warned that any imported animal that is infected with bluetongue will be culled without compensation to the farmer.

Currently, all farmers in Northern Ireland are not permitted to vaccinate their animals against bluetongue.

However, if a case was confirmed, a veterinary risk assessment would be carried out and a licence may be issued to permit vaccination.

The department is advising all farmers to make themselves aware of the signs and to carry out the necessary checks when importing livestock from an infected region.

“Requirements include being vaccinated against any relevant bluetongue strain prior to import to Northern Ireland. If the animals are pregnant, then the vaccination must have been carried out before conception.”

Symptoms

The virus affects all ruminants, such as cattle, goats, deer, lamas, alpacas and sheep.

Signs include fever, swelling of the head and neck, lameness, inflammation of the mucous membranes of the mouth, nose and eyes, drooling and there is often a high mortality rate.

Symptoms are considered more severe in sheep, but cattle and goats, which appear healthy, can carry high levels of the virus and provide a source of further infection.