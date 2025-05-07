A new high-level plan for bovine TB eradication has been criticised by several MLAs on Stormont’s agriculture committee.

The “Blueprint for Eradication” document was published by the TB partnership steering group last month.

The group is made up of representatives from farming, processing, veterinary and environmental bodies, and is chaired by DAERA chief vet Brian Dooher.

At Stormont last week, Sinn Fein MLA Declan McAleer said there is a need for “more urgency” within the plan, particularly with targets for reducing TB rates in cattle.

“The targets aren’t very ambitious. We are sitting at over 10% [incidence rate] and we are looking to halve that by 2040. It is 15 years before we come into line with what the levels are in the south,” he said.

It was a point supported by DUP MLA William Irwin. “It’s abysmal. We are making very little headway. We need to do something better than that,” he commented.

“My concern relates to the lack of a clear pathway to deal with the issue around wildlife. I think that is still absent,” said his DUP colleague Michelle McIlveen.

Dismissed

Speaking at Stormont on Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir dismissed the suggestion that his department was delaying measures to address TB in wildlife.

“I am not kicking any can down the road. I am abiding by process,” the Alliance MLA said.

He said a key issue was a High Court ruling from November 2023 when the process that DAERA previously followed for setting out a badger cull plan was deemed unlawful.

“We have to make sure that we do not pick and mix the science and evidence. We have to be honest about the situation as it presents to us and consult on that. We will do that at pace, but we will do it right,” Minister Muir said.