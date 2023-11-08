Maggie McQuiston, David Connolly and Albert Connolly with their two bulls, Brigadoon Truman that sold for 6,400gns (€7,030) and Brigadoon Triton that sold for 5,000gns (€5,492). \Willie McElroy

Brigadoon Truman topped the trade at the NI Charolais Club’s autumn show and sale of breeding cattle.

An April 2022 born son of Brigadoon Reno out of Brigadoon Primrose, the sale topping Truman from Albert and David Connolly, Ballynahinch, sold for 6,400gns.

Next up at 6,200gns was the reserve male champion, Woodpark Tom, a February 2022 son of Deeside Gulliver from Will Short, Beragh.

Also making 6,200gn was Drumconnis Titan, a Sportsman Monarch son from John McGrath, Fintona. Supreme champion went to Glencoe Tomahawk from P & V McDonald, Newry, with the animal going on to make 5,000gns.

Standing reserve supreme champion and leading the females at 3,700gns was Brownhill Tilly, a Newhouse Bigal daughter from the Devine Brothers, Artigarvan.

Across the sale 23 bulls averaged £4,593 with 12 heifers averaging £3,263.