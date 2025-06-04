Concerns around the vesting process and compensation were also part of the UFU's evidence. \ Philip Doyle

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has raised concerns that there has been a “significant communication breakdown” between the government, contractors and affected farmers over the A5 Western Transport Corridor project.

The union was presenting oral evidence to the Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee and the Committee for Infrastructure at Stormont, highlighting the challenges and prolonged disruption faced by farm families.

The UFU said that it recognises the significance of the scheme. However, its impact on agricultural businesses, land vesting and the dire lack of communication from government departments and contractors is concerning.

UFU policy, technical and communications manager James McCluggage said there is an alarming absence of clear, consistent communication from all parties involved.

“There are few 'liaison officers' on the ground, leaving landowners without a direct point of contact for their numerous questions and problems,” he said.

“Also, road contractors are consistently failing to inform landowners about works affecting their land, leading to frustration about construction schedules, access arrangements and business implications."

Deadline

Concerns around the vesting process and compensation were also part of the UFU's presentation.

"Landowners are demanding transparency on the vesting price, with a clear rationale provided by the district valuer,” added McCluggage.

“Many have seen their land vested and works commence, yet they are still awaiting any compensation or even a valuation. This is simply unacceptable.”

“Furthermore, the confusion for some farmers when updating their maps for their Single Application Form (SAF) before the 15 May deadline was significant. There needs to be some form of force majeure provision for these landowners this year, as mistakes may understandably have been made due to the ongoing disruption.”

Current method 'flawed'

McCluggage added that the current method for calculating process contributions in planning applications, particularly for upgrading or replacing existing agricultural infrastructure, is flawed.

"We stressed the urgent need for clarity on the planning of essential permanent infrastructure, such as new farm sheds, at an early stage, with the full authority of the Planning Service Northern Ireland.

“The Revised Operational Protocol treats these proposals as entirely new developments. This approach fails to acknowledge that such projects often result in environmental improvements.”

Read more

