A survey developed by DAERA is no longer available online, after being criticised on social media platforms.

A number of farmers received a letter asking them to complete the survey, which included a “unique code” that should be entered by the farmer when completing the online questionnaire.

However, it was shown that anyone who typed in random numbers could access the document.

The issue was raised by the chair of the Stormont Agriculture Committee, Robbie Butler, in the Assembly chamber on Tuesday.

“If non-target individuals are able to participate, how can we be assured that the results will accurately reflect the views of NI’s farmers and growers?” asked Butler.

The letter to farmers came from Behaviour Change Branch, based at DAERA headquarters in Belfast, and was signed by Dr Katharine Steentjes, an environmental psychologist at Swansea University.

Those who did manage to access the survey were asked a range of questions relating to net zero climate targets, including their attitude to alternative meat proteins and whether livestock numbers should be cut in NI.

There was also a question about whether farmers feel their views are well represented by the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and the NI Agricultural Producers Association (NIAPA).