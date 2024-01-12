Public consultations on plans to cut the amount paid to farmers for TB reactor animals run until 8 March. / Philip Doyle

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) in Northern Ireland (NI) has opened an eight-week public consultation on plans to cut the amount it pays farmers for TB reactor animals.

The consultation comes in response to a direction given by NI Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris in September 2023 when he told all government departments to look at options to raise revenue and tackle the issue of unsustainable public finances. In the case of DAERA, he instructed officials to consult on reducing the compensation rate for TB reactors.

The latest proposal would see the rate payable reduced on a phased basis, potentially starting in the 2024/2025 financial year, when compensation would be cut to 90% of market value, followed by a further reduction to 75% of the market value a year later.

Based on the current estimate for TB compensation of £37.1m in 2023/2024, a 10% reduction in market value would save £3.71m and a 25% reduction would save £9.3m.

The cost of the wider TB programme in NI has spiralled in recent years, due mainly to more TB reactor values being found and an increase in the value of cattle. In 2022/2023 total costs hit a new record high of £53m.

Resisted

Proposals from DAERA to cut TB reactor values have been brought forward on a number of occasions in recent years, including in 2021. However, any changes have been strongly resisted by farm lobby organisations, especially in light of the department’s continued failure to tackle high rates of TB in the badger population.

The DAERA consultation is open from 12 January until 8 March.

