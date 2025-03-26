Each farmer’s existing entitlements will form the basis of claims in 2025. \ Ramona Farrelly

The exact value of entitlements for the 2025 scheme year will be confirmed shortly, a DAERA spokesperson has said.

“Work to set entitlement values for 2025 is progressing apace. It is planned to have systems set-up and live to enable transfers in the next number of days,” the spokesperson said.

Whilst the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) has been renamed the Farm Sustainability Transition Payment this year, each farmer’s existing entitlements will form the basis of claims in 2025.

A further deduction in entitlement values is expected this year, mainly to free up money to fund the new Suckler Cow Scheme.

However, it remains unclear if unspent money from the Beef Carbon Reduction (BCR) scheme in 2024 will have an impact on how much comes off entitlements in 2025.

“Final application figures to the BCR Scheme in 2024/25 have yet to be finalised and therefore final spend cannot be confirmed at this stage,” the DAERA spokesperson said.

“This is an annual budget to be spent in-year and DAERA cannot comment further until final spend across all elements of the Sustainable Agriculture Programme in 2024/2025 is confirmed,” the spokesperson added.