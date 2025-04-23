Advice from DAERA officials around the potential options for wildlife intervention to help control bovine TB, is expected before this summer, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has confirmed.

In response to a written question from Strangford MLA Michelle McIlveen, Minister Muir noted that his department does not currently have a wildlife intervention policy after a successful judicial review brought by badger campaigners in October 2023. That legal challenge effectively blocked DAERA plans for a non-selective targeted cull of badgers in TB hotspot areas.

“My officials continue to work on the issues and gaps identified by the judicial review ruling, in order to provide me with detailed advice on potential wildlife intervention options. This involves looking at the latest scientific evidence; the potential legislative options relating to an intervention; and updating figures relating to how much these interventions could cost,” said the Minister.

He also pointed out that any decision taken on wildlife intervention must be science led and will be subject to a full public consultation.