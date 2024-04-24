Two Co Antrim farmers were overcome by slurry gases and taken to hospital.

Farmers are urged to take all possible safety precautions when working with slurry following an incident on-farm on Sunday, 21 April.

Emergency services were called to premises on Old Glenarm Road, outside Larne on Sunday evening, after two men were overcome by slurry gases in a cattle shed.

Both men were taken to hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, the Health and Safety Executive for NI (HSENI) issued a warning to farmers about the dangers when agitating slurry tanks.

According to the HSENI, the incident stemmed from agitating tanks in warm, calm conditions with no wind to disperse slurry gases, with livestock left in sheds.

The safety body’s advice is to agitate tanks on windy days and remove stock. Farmers should to keep out of buildings for at least 30 minutes after the mixing pump is engaged.

Read more

Be alert for grass tetany as grazing resumes