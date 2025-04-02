Cattle feed continues to make up just over half of total livestock feed in NI.

The total volume of livestock feed delivered to NI farms was down by 93,000 tonnes last year, according to new data published by DAERA.

Overall, NI farmers bought 2.56m tonnes of concentrates during 2024, which is 3.5% less than the year previous and the lowest annual total since 2020.

In general, total feed deliveries in NI have been on gradual upward trend over the past 15 years and a peak was reached in 2023 when 2.65m tonnes were bought by NI farmers.

Cattle feed continues to make up just over half of total livestock feed in NI, with 1.34m tonnes delivered last year, down 3% on 2023 levels.

Dairy compounds and blends equate to 65% of total cattle feed in NI, with the remainder made up of beef concentrates and other calf compounds.

Poultry is responsible for one third of all feed deliveries in NI and the sector’s total feed volume in 2024 came to 853,400 tonnes. It represents a 6% decrease on 2023 levels and is broadly in line with the 8% drop in poultry numbers which was recorded in DAERA’s agricultural census in June 2024.

The pig sector saw a marginal 0.5% decline in feed deliveries last year. There were 231,500 tonnes of product delivered to pig units, which equates to 9% of total feed usage in NI.

Sheep farms are responsible for just 2.4% of total feed deliveries, with the sector buying 62,200 tonnes last year, down 5% on 2023 levels.