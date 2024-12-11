A superb entry of top-quality suckler weanlings at the annual Christmas Cracker calf sale in Markethill Mart drew buyers from far and wide, with a red hot trade from start to finish.

The show cattle scene has surged in popularity in recent years, injecting a lot of positivity into suckler breeding.

That sentiment was evident at last Thursday’s sale, with buyers eager to secure some of the best young cattle coming on to the market for breeding, as well as targeting fat stock sales next autumn.

Judging before the sale saw the breeding heifer champion going to a Limousin-cross animal from Daniel Cull, Annalclone, which went on to sell for £3,800.

Taking the top prize in the coloured heifer section was a Limousin-cross Blue animal from Conor Small, Kilkeel, which went on to sell for £2,200.

Champion

Topping the sale was the supreme champion, a May 2024-born Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 368kg and put forward by Jarlath Kelly, Castlewellan.

After a flurry of bidding interest, the hammer finally fell at a super £6,300.

Other stand out entries saw the reserve champion heifer, a 400kg Charolais-bred animal born in April sell for £3,950.

That was followed by the third placed heifer, a March-born, Limousin-sired animal weighing 386kg, with the hammer falling at £2,850.

Demand

Buyers were most active on heifer weanlings, especially animals with roan and distinct colour markings. When such animals were presented, buyers were paying premiums to secure lots.

Prices of £2,000 to £2,500 were commonly paid for good-quality, spring-born Limousin and Belgian Blue-cross heifers.

Bullocks also sold well, but prices were not on par with the heifer trade.

The main run of prices for show calves ranged from £1,500 to £2,000.

This February 2024-born Limousin heifer, weighing 354kg, sold for £2,320.

This February 2024-born Limousin heifer, weighing 330kg, sold for £2,100.

This January 2024-born Belgian Blue heifer, weighing 356kg, sold for £2,080.

This March 2024-born Limousin heifer, weighing 386kg, sold for £2,850.

This April 2024-born Charolais heifer, weighing 400kg, sold for £3,950.

This April 2024-born Belgian Blue heifer, weighing 300kg, sold for £1,520.

This April 2024-born Limousin heifer, weighing 310kg, sold for £1,380.

This December 2023-born Limousin bullock, weighing 340kg, sold for £1,280.

This May 2024-born Limousin bullock, weighing 376kg, sold for £1,400.

This April 2024-born Limousin bullock, weighing 376kg, sold for £1,400.