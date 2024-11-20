Over 6,000 NI farmers attended an Ulster Farmers' Union rally in the Eikon Exhibition Centre near Lisburn on Monday evening as part of a UK-wide campaign to overturn planned changes to inheritance tax. \ McAuley Multimedia.

The UK government has refused to back down on its plans for inheritance tax, despite thousands of farmers gathering at protests in both London and Lisburn.

Speaking to MPs on Tuesday, Environment Secretary Steve Reed defended the proposed changes to Agriculture Property Relief (APR) from April 2026.

“It’s a very established principle that, when you have a very valuable asset, on death, a share of it will go back to the state,” the Labour MP said.

Reed continued to argue that Treasury data suggests most UK farms will not be affected by the changes to APR.

“The decision has been taken,” he said.

The comments were made as thousands of farmers protested outside parliament and the National Farmers’ Union held a “mass lobby” event where 1,800 farmers met politicians.

On Monday evening, over 6,000 farmers attended a rally at Balmoral Park which was described by Ulster Farmers’ Union deputy president John McLenaghan as “the first response”.

“Nobody expects that this will be the last response. We are prepared to do whatever we feel is necessary to get this changed,” he said.