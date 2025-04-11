Hill ground burned on the Mournes by the recent wildfires. / Ulster Farmers' Union.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has called for support for farmers to help manage hill ground as concerns grow about increasing wildfire risks.

This comes after UFU president William Irvine and deputy president Glenn Cuddy visited the Mournes to speak to farmers who have been affected by recent wildfires.

The union is also pushing for the reactivation of the Northern Ireland wildfire stakeholder forum, which has not met in recent years.

“I met with local farmers in the Mournes including John Maginn, who was impacted by the recent wildfires,” said Irvine.

“In 2021, we met under the exact same circumstances and it was made very clear that in the time that has passed since, little to nothing has been done to improve wildfire prevention in the area.”

Wildfires

Controlled burning is permitted in Northern Ireland between 1 September and 14 April to reduce the build-up of flammable material, preventing large-scale wildfires and encouraging the regeneration of biodiversity-rich habitats.

UFU president William Irvine with local farmer Seamus Maginn, who farms locally in the Bloody Bridge area of the Mournes.

The UFU has called on the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to consult and collaborate with affected hill farmers to improve this situation.

“Extreme wildfires benefit no one. They are devastating for the environment, for local communities and for farmers who rely on the land to make a living,” Irvine said.

“These burns destroy natural habitats and take years to recover from. It’s time for [the department] to recognise the invaluable knowledge hill farmers have and work with us to roll out a realistic and practical wildfire strategy.”

Irvine added that better communication and collaboration is desperately needed between the Northern Ireland Environment Agency, the Department and farmers.

“We need to get the Northern Ireland wildfire stakeholder forum back up and running again so we can work together to create a more balanced approach to reduce wildfire risk and protect upland habitats.”

