Most NI milk processors have decided to leave base prices unchanged for March, although with winter bonuses dropping off, the prices paid per litre will be down across the board.

First to declare was Lakeland Dairies, with the co-op holding base price at 39.8p/l. However, a 3p/l winter bonus, paid since November, is no longer applicable in March.

Elsewhere, Strathroy held at a base of 41p/l, although its 3p/l winter bonus also drops off in March.

Leprino Foods does not pay a winter bonus in February, so had supported price that month. With these bonuses no longer applicable elsewhere, the Magheralin-based company has taken the opportunity to cut its base price, which is down 1.5p/l to 40.75p/l.

It is a similar situation at Dale Farm, with the co-op committing last autumn to support base price by 3/l over the five months from October to February, even though its winter bonus remained unchanged at 2p/l between October and December.

With the 3p/l support payment dropping off, it takes the starting point for Dale Farm suppliers back to 41.8p/l once a 0.3p/l loyalty bonus is included.

However, the impact of that reduction in price has been tempered by a 13th payment of 0.5p/l in the March milk cheque from Dale Farm.

The 13th payment will be made on all supplies received in the last milk year running from April 2024 to March 2025.

The decision follows on from a 0.4p/l payment from Aurivo on all supplies in 2024 and a 0.65p/l loyalty payment from Lakeland Dairies, also on all 2024 milk.