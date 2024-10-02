There is a “good chance” that Bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) will appear in NI over the coming weeks, but as the year progresses, that risk diminishes, DAERA veterinary officials have said.

Briefing the Stormont Agriculture committee last Thursday, Ignatius McKeown explained that BTV-3 is an insect borne disease.

“As the year goes on obviously the amount of midge activity is going to reduce and whenever we get to the start / middle of December, basically we enter what we call the ‘midge-free time’,” said McKeown.

The latest situation in Britain puts the total number of cases at 109 and now includes the first outbreak in Wales, involving three sheep on a farm in Gwynedd, imported from England.

At last weeks’ meeting, DAERA officials repeated calls for NI farmers to remain vigilant and to source animals responsibly, given the “significant economic implications” if BTV-3 was found here.

Answering questions at Stormont on Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir said he was very concerned about the recent case in north Wales.

“We need to take it [BTV-3] extremely seriously, and it needs to go much further up everyone’s agenda,” he said.