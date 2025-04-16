Thurs 17 April

  • Dairy dispersal 70 cows and heifers, 10 served heifers. For James Johnston, Portaferry. Ballymena mart, 12noon.

    • Fri 18 April

  • Aberdeen Angus, Hereford, Beef Shorthorn show and sale. Dungannon mart 10am.
  • Limousin 15 bulls PBNR. For Paul McConnell. Ballymena mart 11am.
  • The Rural Chaplin & the Health Check van. At Rathfriland mart.

    • Sat 19 April

  • Gigginstown House AA sale, 1pm. For Michael O’Leary. 25 bulls 20 females. At Fennor farm and online at MartEye. Eircode N91 K026.

    • Wed 23 April

  • Donegal Friesian Breeders. 50 calved heifers show and sale, 1pm. Raphoe mart. Details Trevor on 00 353 8722 19599.

    • Thurs 24 April

  • Dairy sale 81 fresh, 31 heifer calves, 1 bull. Taaffe at Dungannon mart 11am.
  • Lely robots open day, 11am to 3pm. At the Fullerton farm, 42 Lisnamuck Road, Maghera. Details Lely Centre on 8765 8507.

    • Fri 25 April

  • Ayrshire show and sale. Ballymena mart 11am.
  • Beef bred bull sale, Omagh, 7pm. Ballymena mart, 12.30pm.
  • Jalex 160 in-calf heifers’ sale, 7pm. Bid ringside 88 Gloverstown Road, BT41 3HY. or online MartEye HandH. Details James on 07816 775 501.
  • Charolais club show and sale. Swatragh mart, 7pm.
  • Springtime Sparklers sale. At Beatties Pedigree Centre.

    • Fri 25 to Sun 27 April

  • Online timed auction of Springhill Charollais sheep. On MartEye Beatties. View Sat 26th 2pm to 7pm. At Forsters Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PA. Details Graham Foster on 07921 164651.

    • Sat 26 April

  • IFHA Emerald Expo. Virginia showgrounds, Co Cavan. Eircode A82 A9X2. Elite on-line sale. From Fri 25th, 8am to Mon 28th, 5pm. At MartEye Denis Barrett.
  • Limousins 55 bulls 3 females. Show 10am sale 12noon. Ballymena.
  • The Health Check van. At Draperstown mart.