Thurs 22 May

  • 80 BB and AA calves. At Kilrea Mart, 11am.
  • Dairy sale, two bulls, 75 fresh heifers and cows, six heifer calves. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart, 11.30am.
  • CAFRE dry stone wall training. At Glenwherry hill farm. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk/events/dry-stone-walling-course/

    • Thurs 22, noon to Sat 24 May, noon

  • Magnificent Moilies online sale. At HandH.Marteye.ie.

    • Thurs 22, 7pm to Mon 26 May, 7pm

  • Hampshire Down export sale. Timed auction at HandH.Marteye.ie

    • Fri 23 May

  • Dexter cattle. Show 10.30am, sale 1pm. Ballymena Mart.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, daytime. Kenny is at 07938-488-372.

    • Sat 24 May

  • May Fair and Vintage Rally, 12noon to 4pm. At Tamlaght O’Crilly Parish Church. Details Mary on TN 7964-2197.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Crossmaglen and Markethill Marts.

    • Mon 26 May

  • AgriSearch meeting, 6.30pm to 7.30pm. “Is methane the real story?”. Guest lecturer Prof Ermias Kebreab, Univ. California Davis. At Great Hall, Queens University. Book at www.agrisearch.org/events.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick Mart, evening.

    • Tues 27 May

  • Soil Nutrient Health Scheme training, 9.30am. At Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, daytime and Rathfriland Mart, evening.

    • Wed 28 May

  • DAERA Nutrients Action Programme information events. Online webinar, 2pm to 4pm and 7.15 pm to 9.15pm. Register at https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/

    • Thurs 29 May

  • DAERA Nutrients Action Programme in person information event. At CAFRE, Greenmount Campus, 2pm to 4pm.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, evening.