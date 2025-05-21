Thurs 22 May80 BB and AA calves. At Kilrea Mart, 11am.Dairy sale, two bulls, 75 fresh heifers and cows, six heifer calves. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart, 11.30am. CAFRE dry stone wall training. At Glenwherry hill farm. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk/events/dry-stone-walling-course/
Thurs 22, noon to Sat 24 May, noonMagnificent Moilies online sale. At HandH.Marteye.ie.
Thurs 22, 7pm to Mon 26 May, 7pm
Hampshire Down export sale. Timed auction at HandH.Marteye.ie
Fri 23 MayDexter cattle. Show 10.30am, sale 1pm. Ballymena Mart. The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, daytime. Kenny is at 07938-488-372.
Sat 24 MayMay Fair and Vintage Rally, 12noon to 4pm. At Tamlaght O’Crilly Parish Church. Details Mary on TN 7964-2197.The Rural Chaplin. At Crossmaglen and Markethill Marts.
Mon 26 MayAgriSearch meeting, 6.30pm to 7.30pm. “Is methane the real story?”. Guest lecturer Prof Ermias Kebreab, Univ. California Davis. At Great Hall, Queens University. Book at www.agrisearch.org/events. The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick Mart, evening.
Tues 27 MaySoil Nutrient Health Scheme training, 9.30am. At Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk. The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, daytime and Rathfriland Mart, evening.
Wed 28 MayDAERA Nutrients Action Programme information events. Online webinar, 2pm to 4pm and 7.15 pm to 9.15pm. Register at https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/
Thurs 29 May
DAERA Nutrients Action Programme in person information event. At CAFRE, Greenmount Campus, 2pm to 4pm. The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, evening.
