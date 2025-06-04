June 2025Lantra’s Tractor Driving for 13- to 15-year-olds. Details at .
Thurs 5 JuneSoil Nutrient Health Scheme training, 8.30am. At Lagan Valley Island Hall, Lisburn. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk.White Clover open day. At CAFRE Beef and Sheep centre, Oldstone Road, Antrim. Tours at 11am, 3pm and 7pm, each lasting 1.5 hours.Dairy dispersal for Grangemount farm. 30 calved heifers, 10 calved cows, 42 maidens. Ballymena mart, 12 noon.
Fri 6 June
Sale 25 pedigree Holstein heifers. For Denis Foreman, Knockbracken herd. Ballymena mart, 11am.The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland mart, daytime. At Ark Community Gardens, Newcastle, 4pm to 8pm.The Farmers Choir. At Ballymoney show, 8pm.
Fri 6 June to Sun 8 June, 7pmOnline sale, Badgerface Texel, Blue Texel, Dutch Spotted sheep. At HandH.marteye.ie.
Sat 7 JuneBallymoney show. Details at 07713 519928. The Health Check van present.Lurgan show in the Park. Details at 07732 172 214. The Rural Chaplin present.Family Day & Craft Fair. At Ballance House, 12noon to 4pm. Lisburn to Glenavy road. Details Facebook.com/Ballance House.The Rural Chaplin. At Crossmaglen mart, daytime.
Sun 8 JuneRural Support and Life Beyond. Thanksgiving service, 2.30pm. In St. John’s Church of Ireland, Moneymore. The Farmers Choir present.
Tues 10 JuneSoil Nutrient Health Scheme training, 9.30am. At Town Hall, Portadown. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk.The LMC’s Terry White. Answers FQAS queries at Markethill mart.
Wed 11 JuneThe Health Check van. At Saintfield mart 10am to 3pm.Dutch Spotted butchers lambs. Show and sale. Ballymena mart, 11am.
Thurs 12 June
The Health Check van. At Kilrea mart.
Fri 13 JuneBeef bred bull sale. Ballymena mart, 11am. The LMC’s Terry White will be present.Island Farm Aberdeen Angus dispersal. For Kevin McOscar. View 4pm sale 7pm. At Beatties Pedigree Centre, Omagh.
Fri 13 to Sun 15 JuneOpen Farm weekend. Find venues at
www.openfarmweekend.com.
