June 2025

  • Lantra’s Tractor Driving for 13- to 15-year-olds. Details at .

    • Thurs 5 June

  • Soil Nutrient Health Scheme training, 8.30am. At Lagan Valley Island Hall, Lisburn. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk.
  • White Clover open day. At CAFRE Beef and Sheep centre, Oldstone Road, Antrim. Tours at 11am, 3pm and 7pm, each lasting 1.5 hours.
  • Dairy dispersal for Grangemount farm. 30 calved heifers, 10 calved cows, 42 maidens. Ballymena mart, 12 noon.

    • Fri 6 June

  • Sale 25 pedigree Holstein heifers. For Denis Foreman, Knockbracken herd. Ballymena mart, 11am.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland mart, daytime. At Ark Community Gardens, Newcastle, 4pm to 8pm.
  • The Farmers Choir. At Ballymoney show, 8pm.

    • Fri 6 June to Sun 8 June, 7pm

  • Online sale, Badgerface Texel, Blue Texel, Dutch Spotted sheep. At HandH.marteye.ie.

    • Sat 7 June

  • Ballymoney show. Details at 07713 519928. The Health Check van present.
  • Lurgan show in the Park. Details at 07732 172 214. The Rural Chaplin present.
  • Family Day & Craft Fair. At Ballance House, 12noon to 4pm. Lisburn to Glenavy road. Details Facebook.com/Ballance House.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Crossmaglen mart, daytime.

    • Sun 8 June

  • Rural Support and Life Beyond. Thanksgiving service, 2.30pm. In St. John’s Church of Ireland, Moneymore. The Farmers Choir present.

    • Tues 10 June

  • Soil Nutrient Health Scheme training, 9.30am. At Town Hall, Portadown. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk.
  • The LMC’s Terry White. Answers FQAS queries at Markethill mart.

    • Wed 11 June

  • The Health Check van. At Saintfield mart 10am to 3pm.
  • Dutch Spotted butchers lambs. Show and sale. Ballymena mart, 11am.

    • Thurs 12 June

  • The Health Check van. At Kilrea mart.

    • Fri 13 June

  • Beef bred bull sale. Ballymena mart, 11am. The LMC’s Terry White will be present.
  • Island Farm Aberdeen Angus dispersal. For Kevin McOscar. View 4pm sale 7pm. At Beatties Pedigree Centre, Omagh.

    • Fri 13 to Sun 15 June

  • Open Farm weekend. Find venues at www.openfarmweekend.com.