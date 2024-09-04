Minister Muir said his department’s key priorities will be tackling climate change, protecting the environment and supporting a sustainable and productive agri-food sector.

Northern Ireland's Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs had called for locally produced renewable energy in Northern Ireland.

Minister Andrew Muir made the comment at the Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association's (ADBA) annual conference in Belfast.

“While I am dedicated to supporting indigenous biomethane production, I want to ensure it happens in a way that also protects water quality and biodiversity and indeed continues to adapt as our climate changes.

“The excess nutrient issue could obviously be exacerbated if increased biomethane production leads to the unsustainable management of digestate from AD plants.”

Renewable energy

Minister Muir also outlined his desire to see the agri-food sector delivering renewable energy in the form of biomethane.

Making reference to the Sustainable Utilisation of Livestock Slurry Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI), he said the project has the potential to change the way nutrients are managed on the farm.

“The excess nutrients in the form of a solid phosphorus-rich solid fraction can be used as a feedstock for AD to produce biomethane and then the resulting digestate further processed into an exportable product.”

Green growth strategy

Meanwhile, when speaking about the draft green growth strategy, Muir said it will “accelerate the pathway to net zero while creating green jobs and a cleaner environment".

“The three pillars of the strategy - climate action, environmental improvements and green jobs - necessitate a cross-cutting, cross-Departmental approach, as there are a variety of underpinning government strategies.”