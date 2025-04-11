Early estimates for 2023 point to a further 9.4% increase, bringing the sector’s value to over £7.1bn.

Northern Ireland has remained at the centre of the UK’s agri-food supply chain, according to the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU).

The annual Northern Ireland Food and Drinks Processing Report published by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, showed the sector’s turnover rose by 11% from 2021 to 2022, reaching £6.5bn.

Early estimates for 2023 point to a further 9.4% increase, bringing the sector’s value to over £7.1bn.

UFU president William Irvine said the report is a “positive snapshot” of one of Northern Ireland’s most important industries.

“It highlights the strength of our food and drink sector, the vital role local family farms and agri-food businesses play in supporting it, and the opportunity for growth in the agri-food industry,” he said.

“It’s great to see NI producers remaining central to the supply chain and shows real confidence in the quality of our food.”

Markets

The report showed strong sales in four out of five key markets. Britain is still the biggest buyer, making up 48.5% of all sales, with over £330m in growth in 2022.

Local sourcing in Northern Ireland also saw a big boost, rising by £263.7m.

In addition, the sector supported over 25,000 full-time equivalent jobs in 2022.

“Despite challenges like inflation, labour shortages and global uncertainty, the sector continues to adapt and perform well, which is a credit to everyone from farm to factory,” added Irvine.

“While a slight dip is expected in 2023, we’re confident ongoing growth will balance it out.

“As we move through 2025, we’re seeing signs of steadying input costs and better market conditions.”

Read more

Lakeland Dairies sets March milk price

News in-brief from Northern Ireland

Trump pauses tariffs for 90 days