Following the big lift in quotes for clean cattle last week, official base quotes for U-3 grades are up another 20p/kg to an all-time high of 560p/kg.

Despite claims of adequate numbers coming in, reports from the trade suggest factory buyers are struggling to meet their requirements.

The quote of 560p/kg for clean cattle is 100p/kg higher than the same week last year. However, with prices paid in Britain higher still, there is room for further rises.

Reports from farmers selling cattle indicate the starting point for negotiations is around the 562p to 566p/kg mark.

However, those with numbers to sell are in a strong position and prices of 570p/kg and above have been paid for prime steers and heifers this week.

The recent surge in factory prices has also filtered through to the local marts.

Ringside, beef bullocks weighing 650kg are selling to £2,210 or 340p/kg, with 640kg making £2,160 or 338p/kg and 654kg at £2,170 or 332p/kg.

Depending on kill-out percentage, these prices are the equivalent of 570p to 600p/kg deadweight.

ROI trade

Beef prices in the Republic of Ireland are also increasing rapidly, but remain about 40p/kg behind what is being paid in NI. That gap continues to attract cattle north, with 401 animals imported for direct slaughter last week, which is similar to numbers in the previous two weeks.

Since the start of the year, only 97 cattle have moved from north to south for direct slaughter, while there has also been 80 cattle shipped from NI to Britain, given the much higher prices available there.

Reports suggest U grade cattle there are freely making from 610p to 620p/kg.

Cows

The gap in cow prices is not as large, with the prices paid in Britain around 25p/kg ahead of NI.

However, base quotes at local factories for cull cows are also well up this week.

The best quote is at 450p for an O+3 grade animal, with quotes for R grades 10p higher at 460p/kg.

Reports from farmers suggest that up to 480p/kg is available for choice young suckler cows.

NI sheep: hogget prices up in the marts

Quotes for hoggets in the plants have picked up this week, with a best quote of 700p making a hogget worth £161/head at the 23kg limit.

The plants are being pushed by the mart trade, where prices have increased by 20p/kg or more.

In Gortin, heavy hoggets sold well, with 30kg making £170 and 27kg making £167. There was a big run from £153 to £164.50/head and from 567p to 640p/kg. Lighter lots around 21kg sold to 681p for 21.2kg at £144.

In Kilrea, 900 hoggets were a sharper trade, selling from 660p to 707p/kg, up by 22p/kg on last week.

The best lot weighed 21kg at £148.50 or 707p/kg, followed by 22kg at £154.50, 702p/kg.

In Markethill, 800 head sold from 650p to 702p/kg, up by 20p on last week.

Good-quality heavy hoggets sold to 661p/kg for 24kg at £158.50, with 652p for 24kg at £158.50. Overweight hoggets made from £162 to £181/head.

In Ballymena, a show of 1,500 hoggets had 21kg making £145.50 or 693p/kg. Hoggets at 21.5kg made £148.50, with 23kg at £159, both 691p/kg; and 24kg at £168, 700p/kg.

Fat ewes

The trade in fat ewes is very solid this week.

In Gortin, the best ewes sold at £230 and £225/head, while others made from £172 to £206. And in Kilrea, ewes sold to £242.

In Markethill well-fleshed ewes made from £150 to £204/head. Plainer ewes sold from £90 to £120.

And in the breeding ring, a firm demand saw good-quality ewes with doubles selling from £300 to £365 for the outfit. Ewes with singles sold from £240 to £290.