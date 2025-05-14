The base quotes for clean cattle have eased a little this week, with the plants offering in the range of 640p to 660p/kg for U-3 steers and heifers, down from the highs of 668p/kg last week.

The actual prices being offered to farmers are also back.

Some farmers report a starting point of 670p/kg for U-3 grading prime cattle, although the reality is that most suppliers can secure at least 672p for steers, rising to 676p for heifers. More is still available to regular suppliers.

According to factory agents, there are plenty of finished cattle currently on offer to meet their needs and prices will drop further next week.

However, that situation could change quickly, with some expressing concerns about finished cattle availability from June onwards.

In terms of prices paid last week, U3 steers averaged 686.1p/kg, down 2.6p on the previous week. U3 heifers averaged 684.5p/kg, down 4.6p, while the same grade of young bulls were down 7.5p to 671.1p/kg.

It is a similar picture for the prime cattle trade in Britain, with prices paid for steers down by 6p to 8p/kg and hefiers down by a similar amount.

However, the average price paid across Britain for both U3 and R3 grading steers and heifers was still over 700p/kg, with Scotland averaging around the 720p/kg mark.

Imports

With more cattle available locally and prices coming back marginally, only 221 animals were imported from the Republic of Ireland (ROI) last week for direct slaughter in NI. That is the lowest weekly total since the very start of the year.

Just 11 head were sent in the opposite direction and there were no cattle exported from Northern Ireland for direct slaughter in Britain.

Cows

Fat cow quotes in the plants are unchanged at a best of 544p for an O+ cow and up to 564p for an R grade.

Last week, R4 grading cows averaged 573.3p/kg, with O4 grades at 563.5p/kg.

The cow trade in Britain is steady, with R3 grades averaging 589.6p/kg last week, which is similar to what was paid in NI.

Lamb trade

The trade in spring lamb remains firm in the marts, with a 10p/kg increase in Markethill.

The plants have maintained quotes at 730p/kg for 21kg deadweight or £153.30/head.

For hoggets, quotes have edged back 10p to 660p/kg, making a hogget worth £151.80 at the 23kg limit.

In Gortin, a firm trade had heavier spring lambs making £163 for 27kg or 603p/kg, with £162 for 25kg or 648p/kg. Lighter types made £168 for 24.4kg or 688p, with 23.8kg at £135 or 567p/kg.

In Kilrea, there was a show of 700 head and best prices were for lambs from 20.5kg to 22kg. Top price was 768p for 20.5kg at £157.50, with 760p for 21.5kg at £163.50.

In Markethill, 550 spring lambs made 680p to 757p/kg, up by 10p/kg on last week. The 757p was for 17.7kg at £134, with 726p for 19.9kg at £164.50. The main demand for light spring lambs was from 696p to 716p.

Hoggets sold from 550p to 602p, the 602p for 22kg at £132.50 followed by 595p for 22.7kg at £135. Heavy hoggets made 579p for 24.2kg at £140.

In Saintfield, hoggets and spring lambs sold from 690p to 755p/kg. Hoggets at 26kg made from £164 to £170. Lambs from 22kg to 24kg made from £157 to £163.50. Texels at 20kg and 21kg made from £149 to £158.

Fat ewes

In Gortin, the top price for fat ewes was £230, with a big run from £170 to £228.

In Markethill, 255 culls sold to a top of £274. The main demand for fleshed ewes was from £210 to £258, with plainer ewes from £176 to £208 each.

In Saintfield, rams and ewes made to a top of £288, with a big run from £160 to £272.