Local factories have pulled their base cattle quotes again this week, with the best quote for U-3 grading clean steers at 650p, with the best for heifers at 654p/kg.

Reports from farmers suggest the actual prices being paid are also down this week, with factory agents trying to bring the trade back below 670p/kg.

More than that is still available for regular finishers.

Factory agents maintain they are well stocked with cattle for the next two weeks. As a result, they are in a position to pay less. However, while sales of certain cuts are down on the back of retailers passing on higher prices to consumers, the likes of mince and burgers are flying off shelves. Insiders also maintain that factory chills across Britain are empty.

With finished cattle numbers expected to tighten significantly in June, any opportunity to take prices down might only be shortlived.

Last week saw the overall price paid for steers down 2p/kg to average 673.9p/kg, with heifers back 3.6p to average 671p/kg.

U3 grading steers were down 1.5p to average 684.6p/kg, with U3 heifers down 2.1p/kg at 682.4p/kg.

Bigger falls in price were seen in Britain, with the average price paid for U-3 grading steers down 10p/kg and dropping below 700p/kg for the first time since early April.

U-3 grading heifers were down 8p/kg to 704.1p/kg. Scottish prices remain 10p to 20p/kg ahead of England.

Despite a gap of around 20p/kg on price to Britain, it is not enough to encourage NI cattle to cross the Irish Sea for direct slaughter.

With cattle available locally, the number imported from the Republic of Ireland for direct slaughter fell to only 205 head last week, the lowest weekly total since the start of the year. Trade in the opposite direction was 56 head.

Cows

Fat cow quotes in some plants are also down, but the best is unchanged at 544p for an O+ cow.

The average price paid last week for an R3 cow was 583.7p/kg, while an O3 cow was at 558.1p.

The overall average price paid for cows last week was back 4.6p to 522p/kg.

NI sheep: downward pressure on lamb trade

The trade in spring lamb has softened in the marts, with falls of 20p/kg and more.

In the plants, quotes are down to a best of 720p or £151.20/head at the 21kg limit.

For hoggets, quotes have fallen and one plant has reduced its weight limit to 22kg.

In Gortin, a firm trade had heavy lambs making £174 for 36kg or 474p/kg, with £168 for 35kg or 480p/kg. Lighter types made £154 for 22.3kg or 690p, with 22.6kg at £150 or 663p/kg.

In Kilrea, there was a show of 600 head making from 676p to 764p/kg, well down for heavier lambs.

In Markethill, an easier trade had 400 spring lambs making 660p to 728p/kg, down by 20p on last week. Heavier lambs sold to 652p/kg for 24kg at £156.50, with 646p also 24kg at £155.

The main demand for a small number of hoggets was from 490p to 519p/kg. The top price was 600p for 22kg at £132.

In Saintfield, the trade was easier, with lambs selling from 644p to 700p, down by almost 50p/kg. Texel lambs at 25kg made from £150 to £155/head. Lambs from 22kg to 24kg made from £143 to £154. Texels at 20kg and 21kg made from £129 to £142.

In Ballymena, cross-channel buyers helped the trade, with 22kg making £166.50, 757p/kg and 21kg at £152 or 724p/kg.

Fat ewes

In Gortin, the top price for fat ewes was £230, with a big run from £156 to £208.

In Markethill, 300 culls sold to a top of £280. The main demand for fleshed ewes was from £180 to £258, with plainer ewes from £100 to £160.

In Saintfield, rams and ewes made to a top of £282, with a big run from £168 to £236/head.