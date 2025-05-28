The plants have imposed further reductions in base quotes this week. The best quote for U-3 grading clean steers is down 10p/kg to 640p, with heifers at 644p/kg.

More is still available from the market. Last week farmers report the best deals were at 670p to a top of 674p/kg for U-3 grades.

Those deals are down around 10p/kg this week, in line with the drop in base quotes.

Factory agents maintain they are well supplied with finished cattle over the next two weeks and with sales a bit more sluggish amid reports that supermarkets have passed on higher prices to customers, it has created the opportunity to cut prices paid.

However, there is growing acceptance that numbers will tighten significantly by mid-June, which should help to underpin the trade.

It is a similar situation across in Britain, where the prices paid for top grading steers and heifers fell by 9p to 10p/kg last week. The price paid for U-3 grading steers in Scotland last week fell to 697.4p/kg and is down by over 30p/kg in three weeks. U-3 steers in Britain were generally in the 680p to 690p/kg range.

In NI, the average price paid for U3 steers was down 6.9p/kg to average 677.7p/kg. Across all steers, prices averaged 666.9p/kg, down 7p on the previous week. Heifers averaged 666p, down 5p. Young bulls averaged 650p/kg.

Despite the recent reductions, these prices are still around 190p/kg ahead of this time last year, which equates to £760 on a 400kg steer.

With cattle available locally, the number of live animals being imported from the Republic of Ireland for direct slaughter in NI remains relatively subdued.

A total of 217 came in last week, up marginally on the 205 from the previous week.

Trade in the opposite direction was 66 head and none went for direct slaughter in Britain.

Cows

Fat cow quotes at the plants are unchanged, with a best of 544p for an O+ cow.

Last week, R3 grading cows averaged 578.1p/kg with R4 grades at 575.5p/kg. Across all cows slaughtered, the average price paid was 519.9p/kg, down 2p on the previous week.

NI sheep: spring lamb steadies midweek

The trade in spring lamb in the marts was back on Monday, but stabilised on Tuesday and Wednesday, with cross-channel buyers bidding.

In the plants, quotes are back to a best of 690p or £144.90/head at the 21kg limit.

For hoggets, quotes have fallen by 30p and one plant has reduced its weight limit to 22kg.

In Kilrea, there was a show of 900 head making from 640p to 722p/kg, down by over 30p on last week. The 722p was for 23kg at £166. Lambs at 22.5kg made £149, 662p with 21kg at £141.50 and 667p for 21kg at £140. Lambs at 20kg made £130 or 650p/kg.

In Markethill, an easier trade had 580 spring lambs making 610p to 655p/kg, down by 40p on last week.

The 655p was for 20.6kg at £135, with 654p for 21.4kg at £140 and 653p for 19.6kg at £128. Heavier lambs sold to 592p/kg for 24kg at £142.

In Saintfield, 448 lambs made from 645p to 700p, and with cross-channel buyers present, prices saw no change on last week. Hampshires at 28kg made £160/head. Texels at 24kg made £158, with 23kg at £157. Suffolks at 25kg made £157. There was a big run from £140 to £156/head for weights from 21kg to 24kg.

In Ballymena, cross-channel buyers helped the trade with a run of lambs making from 711p to 743p/kg for weights from 20kg to 23.5kg.

Fat ewes

In Markethill, 400 cull ewes sold to a top of £256. The main demand for fleshed ewes was from £180 to £254, with plainer ewes from £120 to £160 each.

In Saintfield, ewes made to a top of £260, with a big run from £152 to £245/head.