Quotes for clean cattle have pushed up again this week to a best of 600p/kg for U-3 grade steers and heifers.

However, after a number of week-on-week increases of 10p to 20p/kg, the outlook is steadier this week, with most factories adding around 2p to 4p/kg on to actual prices paid.

Reports from the trade suggest 610p/kg is freely available for prime U-3 grading cattle, with 614p to 616p/kg going for regular suppliers and slightly more for larger finishers.

In the last seven weeks, these prices are up by around 80p/kg, adding over £300 to a 380kg steer. It has been an unprecedented period of price increases, which sources maintain have not yet been fully passed on to consumers.

In Britain, U3 grading cattle are generally priced around the 650p/kg mark, with more available for heifers. The average price paid for U-3 grading heifers in Britain last week crossed the 650p/kg barrier for the first time.

That gap continues to attract some NI cattle for direct slaughter in Britain, with 80 crossing the Irish Sea last week.

There were also 406 store and breeding cattle exported from NI to Britain during January 2025. Reports from the marts suggest cattle buyers from Britain have been more active in recent weeks, putting added pressure on to local finishers trying to compete.

In the live ring, heavy beef bullocks made £3,363 for 950kg and £3,062 and £3,027 paid for 880kg. Depending on kill-out percentage, these prices are the equivalent of 600p to 620p/kg deadweight.

With the NI factory trade around 60p/kg ahead of ROI prices, more Irish cattle are being sent for direct slaughter in NI.

Last week, weekly imports increased to 597 head, the highest weekly total this year. Trade in the opposite direction was 44 head.

Cows

Quotes at the plants for cull cows are steady this week. The best is at 464p for an O+3 graded animal, with quotes for an R grade 10p higher at 474p/kg.

However, factories are having to keep up with a very strong trade in the marts. Most factory deals for suckler types are at 490p to 500p/kg, with more available depending on numbers.

NI sheep: steady trade for hoggets

Quotes for hoggets in the plants are at 705p and 700p/kg, making a hogget worth £162.15 at the 23kg limit. In the marts, the trade is slightly easier.

In Gortin, hoggets at 30.75kg made £190 or 623p/kg. There was a big run from £160 to £186/head. Best of the lighter lots saw 21.4kg making 649p at £139.

In Kilrea, 1,200 hoggets sold from 661p to 705p/kg, down by 9p on last week. The best lots at 21kg made £148 and £147 or 705p and 700p/kg.

In Markethill, 850 head sold from 630p to 667p/kg, down by 10p on last week.

In Saintfield, 690 hoggets sold from 645p to 705p/kg, down by 10p on last week. Top Texels at 28kg made £182, with 27kg at £172 and 30kg reaching £165/head.

There was a steady trade in Ballymena, with 22kg at £149.50 or 680p/kg, 23kg at £157or 683p/kg and 25kg at £162 or 648p/kg. A pen of spring lambs at 22kg made £154 or 700p/kg. .

Fat ewes

In Gortin, the best ewes sold at £252 and £240/head, while others made from £170 to £222.

And in Kilrea, ewes sold to £232/head.

Best Texels in Saintfield made £289 and £260, with a run from £180 to £250.