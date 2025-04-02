The best quotes for U-3 grading cattle on Wednesday were up by another 10p/kg to a top of 636p/kg for both steers and heifers, as factory buyers and their agents battle to meet their requirements.

However, the reality is that starting prices for cattle are now into the 660s, with 662p to 664p/kg freely available at the start of the week for U-3 grades and potentially more on offer to larger suppliers.

The expectation in the local trade is that prices will continue to increase in the run-up to Easter. Last week, the average paid for both steers and heifers in NI was up by over 10p/kg.

U3 grading steers were up 10.7p to average 658.6p/kg, with U3 heifers up 12.2p to average 659.3p/kg.

However, the biggest jump was in the prices paid for young bulls, with U3 grades up by over 20p/kg to average 653.5p/kg. Prices are also continuing to rise in Britain, although those paid in England last week were up by a more modest 4p to 6p/kg.

However, Scotland continued to surge on, with prices paid for U3 and R3 grading steers and heifers crossing 700p/kg for the first time.

With rapidly rising prices in NI, no fat cattle went across to Britain for direct slaughter last week – it is the first time since mid-January that no exports have taken place.

In the Republic of Ireland, prices are up another 30c/kg, with flat deals around the 830c/kg mark, taking prices close to what is being paid in NI.

Last week, 366 cattle were imported from the south for direct slaughter in NI. Trade in the opposite direction was 45 head.

In the live rings in NI, fat prices paid have hit massive heights. In Ballymena, a heavy beef bullock weighing 950kg made £4,066, with 960kg making £3,916.

And beef heifers hit £3,901 for 830kg. Even allowing for a high kill-out and the £75 beef carbon payment, these prices equate to around the 700p/kg mark.

Cows

The best factory quotes for cows are at 520p for an O+ and 530p for an R grade.

Last week, the prices paid for R3 grading cows were up another 13.9p/kg to average 568.7p/kg. R4 cows averaged 560.4p/kg.

NI sheep: positivity returns to hogget trade

Prices paid in the marts have picked up again this week, with heavy hoggets hitting £182/head.

To keep pace, the plants have pushed quotes up by 20p to 710p, making a hogget worth £163.30 at the 23kg limit.

In Gortin, a very strong trade had heavy hoggets at 30kg selling from £177 to £182. Middleweights made from £154 to £165.

Lighter hoggets had 21.6kg making 729p at £157.50, with 20.8kg at 687p, £143.

There was a strong trade in Kilrea for 750 hoggets selling from 682p to 753p/kg, up by 23p to 41p/kg. Hoggets at 20kg made £150,50 and those at 22kg made £160.

In Markethill, a show of 660 head sold from 660p to 754p/kg, up by 30p and more on last week. The 754p was for 22.8kg at £172.

The trade in Saintfield moved up and 920 hoggets sold from 645p to 725p/kg, up by 45p/kg for heavier sorts. Hoggets at 25kg made to £170, with 23kg to £159 and 21kg at £145.

In Ballymena, a firm trade saw hoggets at 22kg making £160 or 727p/kg. Hoggs at 24.5kg made £165.50, with 25.5kg at £174.50, 684p/kg.

Fat ewes

In Gortin, the best ewes made a massive £365/head, while others made from £190 to £330.

And in Kilrea, ewes sold to £236.

Markethill had 330 culls and good ewes made from £180 to £294, with plainer ewes from £160 to £190/head.

In Saintfield, the top was £265 for Texels, with a run from £180 to £226/head.