More pressure has mounted on Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir to withdraw the current public consultation on changes to the Nutrients Action Programme (NAP).

On Wednesday, Minister Muir received a letter from solicitors acting on behalf of seven agri food organisations which identifies “several serious procedural flaws” with the consultation.

These include conflicting information about what is proposed, absence of supporting data, a lack of an economic impact assessment and failure to properly engage with farmers.

“This is about getting the foundations right. You can’t build effective regulation on confused proposals and missing evidence,” said Ulster Farmers’ Union president William Irvine.

The various organisations reserve the right to start legal proceedings in the High Court if a response is not received from DAERA within a week.

Then on Tuesday, the majority of MLAs at Stormont supported a non-binding motion which called on Minister Muir to “immediately withdraw” the current NAP consultation.

Firm opposition from the DUP, Sinn Féin and UUP means Minister Muir will struggle to get a revised NAP approved by the NI Executive if it is built around the current consultation.