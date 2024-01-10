The 2023 cattle kill in Northern Ireland was down year on year.

The annual cattle kill fell by 4.3% resulting in 22,106 fewer animals processed at NI abattoirs during 2023, data published by DAERA shows.

Across all cattle, the 2023 kill totalled 483,719, down from the record high of 505,895 head in 2022.

However, while the 2023 kill was lower year on year, it remains the second highest annual total on record for NI.

Prime kill

The number of prime cattle slaughtered in 2023 came to 355,383 head, down 4.8% or 18,102 from the 373,485 recorded in 2022.

The reduced number was mainly driven by a marked decline in the steer kill, with 170,179 animals processed, which was the lowest for five years and well below the 2022 total of 183,523.

Heifers were also down year on year at 144,063 compared to 147,542 in 2022, although the 2023 total was still up 10,000 head on 2021 levels and is the third highest annual throughput on record.

The young bull kill amounted to 41,141 in 2023, down from 42,420 in 2022 but well ahead of the five year average.

Slightly fewer cows were also processed in 2023 with 116,103 animals slaughtered at local plants compared to the record high of 118,872 in 2022.

Lighter carcases

The DAERA figures also show that prime cattle carcases were lighter in 2023. Steers averaged 357.7kg, down from 361kg during the previous year and 363kg in 2021. Heifers averaged 319.1kg, down from 324.4kg and 327.4kg during the previous two years. Young bulls averaged 343.6kg, marginally lower than the 344kg in 2022.

Sheep

In contrast to cattle, the annual sheep kill hit an eight year high in 2023, with 502,805 animals processed, up 26,471 from 2022 levels and the highest annual throughput since 2015.

The total number of lambs and hoggets slaughtered came to 476,091 head, almost 28,000 above the 448,166 recorded in 2022. Ewe throughput totalled 26,714, down from 28,168 during 2022.

