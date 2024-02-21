Registration is now open for the Irish Farmers Journal spring conference, taking place in partnership with the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) on Thursday 21 March at the Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown.

The event, which will look at prospects for agriculture in 2024, will be addressed by Michael Haverty, a partner and senior research consultant at The Andersons Centre. Michael has presented at this annual event on a number of occasions and is well-known as someone who has unrivalled expertise in farm policy issues.

He will provide an in-depth analysis of current profitability and performance of agriculture in NI and across the UK, as well as looking at future changes to government policy, trade issues and wider risks to farming.

The event opens at 9am for a 9.30am start and will run to 12.30pm. There is no fee to attend. To register go to www.ifj.ie/springconference.