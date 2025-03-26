DEAR SIR: Having read your article in the Irish Farmers Journal relating to the eligibility of the new suckler cow scheme, I want to draw your attention to a frustration with the scheme.

Today I have a heifer calved. My intention was for this heifer to be eligible for the suckler payment this year, as she was born on 28 May 2022, making her just under 34 months.

Due to the scheme not starting on 1 January, she will miss out on the first year of payment, unless she makes really good work to calve within 375 days to be in this scheme year.

It is frustrating that DAERA started the scheme in the middle of calving season. Why can’t they start on 1 January, especially when all the calving events are based on the NIFAIS system?