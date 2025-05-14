The 9 May saw 95 quality cattle presented at the breeding cattle sale in Swatragh Livestock Mart, with a 93% clearance rate.
A number of breeding bulls were on offer, with a Charolais topping the sale at £5,000. Springing cows sold to a top price of £2,850 for a Limousin-bred cow. There was also strong demand for cow and calf outfits, with a number of pairs achieving over £4,000. A Simmental cow with Limousin heifer calf made £4,320, followed by a Charolais cow with Limousin heifer calf at £4,220, and a Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf at £4,120. A Charolais cow with Charolais bull made £4,050.
Maiden heifers over 500kg were trading between 420p and 450p/kg, although a 620kg Limousin-bred heifer soared to £4,350 (701p/kg).
