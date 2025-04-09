First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly at the UFU Farm Family Day held in Stormont. \ Peter Houston

The UFU organised their second Farm Family Day at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, on Monday, bringing together farming families with local politicians.

There was a very good turnout of MLAs and Ministers including both the First and deputy First Ministers.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill offered strong support for farmers and farming and said family farms are part and parcel of our rural way of life.

“As you know, one of the huge challenges we have is a very short-sighted plan around Inheritance tax.

We have taken every opportunity to raise the issue with Kier Stramer, and all our ministers have been speaking with one voice. You have our support, we wish to stand with you, and we will do everything we can to protect our family farms,” she said.

Also offering her support was the deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly, who said she recognised that farmers need backing from the Stormont Executive.

High quality food

“We appreciate everything you do, your incredible resilience, your expertise working hand in hand with nature and your continued commitment to producing high quality food,” she said.

The deputy First Minister also referred to the “terrible decision” in relation to inheritance tax and the need for government to recognise the importance of food security.