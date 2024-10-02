Over the coming weeks, it is expected that CAFRE advisers will be engaging with farmers around the eligibility requirements for the new suckler cow scheme, due to begin in January 2025. Our understanding is that Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has been keen to ensure the scheme is kept as simple as possible.

As a result, there won’t be a quota-type system based on an historic year.

Instead, it looks likely an overall NI limit will be used and if eligible claims are above this total, payment per head could be scaled back.

That is a positive outcome that will make the scheme easier for farmers, but the reality is that the need for an individual quota was lessened when DAERA decided to target a greater share of the payment pot (of around £50m) at the beef carbon reduction (BCR) scheme.

Instead of a rumoured payment of £40, this was increased to £75/head, mainly because officials recognised this scheme could have a greater impact on driving down overall greenhouse gas emissions, as it encourages farmers to slaughter cattle at younger ages.

So rather than a potential suckler payment of at least £150/cow, it is now set to be around the £100 mark. On its own, that might encourage some people to keep a few more cows.

But farmers should note the eligibility conditions relating to age at first calving for heifers (maximum of 34 months in Year 1; 32 months in Year 2) and calving interval for mature cows (maximum of 415 days in Year 2; 405 days in Year 2).

That calving interval target will be taxing, especially from year two onwards. Even in the very best run herds, a significant proportion of cows will fall short.

What will farmers do with these animals? It might be an added stimulus to cull these cows. Rather than encouraging an increase in the NI suckler herd, this new scheme might actually result in fewer being kept.