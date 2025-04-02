The number of reactors found during bovine TB tests in January 2025 totalled 1,859 head, up nearly 17% on the same month in 2024.

All the main measures of TB have started out 2025 trending in the wrong direction, with 213 new breakdown herds in January and a total of 448 herds with at least one reactor at a test during the month.

Annual herd incidence, which is the number of new TB reactor herds out of all those undertaking tests in the month, hit 10.87% in January, up from 10.70% in the previous month.

The highest herd incidence rates continue to be in the area covered by Newtownards Divisional Veterinary Office (DVO), followed by Coleraine and Enniskillen DVOs.

However, individual animal incidence also continues to be of concern, particularly in the Fermanagh area. In January 2025, the annual animal incidence rate in the area covered by Enniskillen DVO hit 1.938% – in other words, for every 100 cattle TB tested, nearly two are TB reactors.

The next highest animal incidence rate is Newtownards DVO at 1.535%. The NI average is 1.159%.