DAERA has reminded all livestock keepers that from 30 June 2025 only ‘XI’ prefixed tags can be used to identify newborn cattle, sheep and goats in NI.

Time running out for ‘UK’ livestock tags

DAERA has reminded all livestock keepers that from 30 June 2025 only ‘XI’ prefixed tags can be used to identify newborn cattle, sheep and goats in NI.

Those XI tags have been sold to farmers for nearly a year, but DAERA has allowed herd keepers to use up existing stocks of UK prefix tags.

However, a DAERA spokesperson confirmed that from 30 June any unused ‘UK’ prefixed tags will become obsolete and keepers will not be able to use them to identify their animals.

Exports

Exporters of sheep to the Republic of Ireland (ROI) are reminded that from 30 June 2025, all sheep must be identified with ‘XI’ tags prior to their export, including any previously identified with ‘UK’ tags. Animals that are re-identified must be recorded in the flock register.

Cattle identified with ‘UK’ tags prior to 30 June 2025 can still be exported to ROI after this date without being re-identified with ‘XI’ tags.

However, exporters of cattle to continental Europe must ensure that all livestock are identified with ‘XI’ tags prior to their export. Any such animals previously tagged with ‘UK’ tags must be re-identified with ‘XI’ tags. For cattle, this must be done under veterinary supervision.