The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has said that £76,883 of leftover money from the Milk Marketing Board (MMB) should go to two local charities.

Responding to a letter sent by DAERA in August 2024, the UFU said “we strongly advocate” for the money to go to Air Ambulance NI and the Life Beyond programme run by Rural Support.

“Allocating funds to these charities demonstrates a commitment to the welfare of dairy producers and their families,” reads the UFU response.

In its August letter, DAERA proposed distributing the remaining money to either the Dairy Council for NI for promotional activities, or AgriSearch, to help fund projects directly related to the dairy industry.

Other industry bodies have until 8 October to reply.

Ceased

The MMB ceased trading on 1 March 1995, with a residual board left in place to deal with outstanding matters. This entity was dissolved on 1 August 2004.

Since then, DAERA has held the financial assets to discharge any remaining liabilities.

The UFU letter also asks DAERA whether these funds have been accruing interest in a bank account while they have been dormant.