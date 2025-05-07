The main arena at Balmoral Park is mainly used for equine competitions, as well as national and international show jumping. There are six international show jumping competitions taking place between the Wednesday and Friday of the 2025 event, with a total prize fund of over €55,000. The show jumping culminates with the RUAS international grand prix at 2.15pm on Friday, which boasts a prize fund of €30,000.

Other equine competitions take place in the horse rings and the P&O Ferries arena. Given the popularity of various equine and national show jumping classes, many of the competitors have had to come through qualifiers held at equestrian centres across Ireland during March and April.

Feature

The main arena has also been traditionally used for family entertainment, such as quad bike stunt shows, while in 2024 the main feature was the Bolddog Lings motorcycle display team. This year, the JCB dancing diggers performance team will feature on each day of the show.

While farm livestock are generally shown in separate rings, there is a parade of cattle in the main arena on the Saturday afternoon, followed by adjudication of which animal is the champion of champions of the show. In 2024, that accolade went to an in-calf Limousin heifer shown by Trevor Shields from Kilkeel in Co Down.

Lots to see at healthy horticulture area

Located just behind the main arena at Balmoral Show is the healthy horticulture area, where there are various trade stands featuring everything from garden furniture to outdoor clothing and outdoor leisure products. There is also a healthy horticulture marquee, which will feature regular cookery demonstrations across all four days by Co Armagh-based Joy Rollston. In addition, various talks will be given by staff from the horticulture team at CAFRE Greenmount, as well as Rural Support, Conservation Volunteers and Ulster Bee Keepers.