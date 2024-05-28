Dundalk Show is set to play host to one of the biggest sheep showing events in the country on Sunday, 9 June.
The Texel, Suffolk, Charollais, Wicklow Cheviot, North Country Cheviot breeds All Ireland will all take place on the day as well as an All-Ireland Mule final.
One of the main attractions on the day of course will be the National Sheep Breeders and Zurich €3,500 All Ireland finals.
The show takes place on Sunday 9 June \ Philip Doyle
