Barney O'Kane with sale topper Brogher Trump that sold for 9,200gns (€10,188) at the Northern Ireland Charolais Club spring show and sale in Swatragh on Friday. \ Willie McElroy

On Friday evening 23 February, the Northern Ireland Charolais Club held its annual spring show and sale in Swatragh Livestock Mart.

A small sale led to a host of high prices, with 19 bulls selling to an average price of £5,620 (€6,571) and nine heifers sold to an average price of £3,337 (€3,902).

The pre-sale show was judged by the mother and son duo of Leanne and Jamie Workman.

Topping the sale at 9,200gns (€10,188) was Trevor Phair’s Brogher Trump. Trump was a Whitecliffe James son going back to Blelack Digger and was bred from a Mornity Nero dam Brogher Ripple. This October 2022-born son sold to the Frazer family for this sale-topping figure.

The reserve intermediate champion from the pre-sale show Drumacritten Toby (ET) from the Nelsons was next best at 9,000gns (€9,966). Out of the homebred Drumacritten Jessie, this bull was also sired by Whitecliffe James and carried two copies of the F94L gene.

Senior champion

The senior champion, male champion and overall champion was awarded to David Bothwell’s Killadeas Trevor, a Cloonglasna11 Padraig son out of Killadeas Octavia, who also carried two copies of F94L. This August 2022-born bull was snapped up the Smiths from Orkney for 8,000gns (€8,859).

The intermediate champion Glencoe Thanos born in October 2022 from the McDonald family sold for 6,800gns (€7,530). This Liscorran Magic son is out of a Clyth Diplomat-sired daughter, Beechdale Lupin.

Trailing closely behind at 6,000gns (€6,644) was Stranagone Unrivaled, the reserve junior champion. Born in January 2023, Unrivaled was bred by the homebred Ocean son, Strangagone Saphir, and was out of a Wesley Equinox dam.

Female trade

The female trade was led by the female champion January 2023-born Ashview Upmarket (ET) from the Keys family.

The heifer carried a double copy of the Q204X gene and was sired by Lisnagre Elite (LGL). She was snapped up by Conor McVeigh for 3,500gns (€3,875).

Matching the top female bid of 3,500gns (€3,875) was K C Veith’s Drumlone Sonia by Fury Action, out of Drumlone Edwina. Sonia was sold in-calf to Drumlone Navigator.

Topping the female trade, Will Short’s draft at 3,400gns (€3,765) was July 2022-born Woodpark Tara. Tara was sired by Deeside Gulliver and was out of the prolific Woodpark Ermintrude, who is still breeding strong at 14 years old.

Key figures:

Bulls: 83% clearance.

Average: £5,620 (€6,571).

Heifers: 75% clearance.

Average: £3,337 (€3,902).