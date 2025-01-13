Gavin Stockdale, Daniel Stockdale (holding the Buckhurst Challenge Cup) and Gordon Stockdale with their Castledale herd in the background.

Based not far from Strangford Lough, Co Down, is the Castledale British Friesian herd owned and run by the Stockdale family.

Founded in the late 1940s, the Castledale herd comprises of 180 pedigree cows, which are run alongside 500 head of beef and replacement cattle across their 700-acre farm.

The herd was recently awarded the coveted Buckhurst Challenge Cup for a third time, a first for any herd since the competition commenced in 2008.

The cup was awarded by the British Friesian Breeders Club for the best herd in their competition, based on a herd inspection by independent judge Patrick Quealy from Co Waterford and an analysis of the up-to-date performance figures for the cows in the herd.

The Stockdale family also took top spot in the bull progeny section of the UK wide biannual event.

Impressive performance

The herd boasts some impressive performance figures. In 2023, the herd averaged 7,784 litres at 4.46% butterfat and 3.44% protein, placing the Stockdales comfortably in the top five highest-yielding UK herds.

At the time of inspection, the spring-calving portion of cows were producing 20 litres daily, at 4.37% butterfat and 3.75% protein. The cows and heifers are classified twice annually - currently the herd has six EX95, 13 EX94, 45 other EX and 54 VG.

Castledale Grietman Ruby 19 EX93, Castledale Glenalbyn Empress 53 EX94 and Castledale Baron Flora 12 EX95. These three cows have produced over 340 tonnes of milk in 39 lactations.

Calving is in two eight-week blocks during spring and autumn, with a grazing season from February to December.

Kale and fodder beet are also grown and used to extend the grazing period.

The spring calvers are not housed and are outwintered on kale and silage, while the autumn calvers receive only grass silage during the winter.

No diet feeder is used and the cows' average meal usage is approximately 1 tonne fed through the parlour.

Last year’s autumn calvers had a conception rate of over 71% to first service on this simple but effective system.

Elite genetics

The Stockdales have a strict breeding policy, with only the best cows being crossed back to British Friesian, while the lesser cows and heifers get Aberdeen Angus or Hereford.

Some of the herd’s best known cow families are the Flora, Diana, Empress and Ruby.

AI and three homebred stock bulls are currently used across the pedigree herd.

Castledale Frans Diana 33 EX95, dam of Castledale Dean.

The senior stock bull Castledale Dean EX94 was recently awarded the Ringswood Rose Bowl for coming first place in the British Friesian Breeders Club bull progeny competition.

His dam and grand dam were both classified EX95 and between them have produced almost 197 tonnes of milk.

The award was received based on an inspection of his milking daughters, of which currently nine are EX and 15 are VG.

Dual-purpose breed

The British Friesian breed was always known as a dual-purpose breed and the Stockdales make full use of this attribute, with all calves reared on farm through to beef, providing a valuable source of income.

The British Friesian male calves regularly kill out at 350kg with grades of O+ and better, while the Aberdeen Angus portion, which go through the Marks and Spencer's select Angus scheme, achieve better results.

Pick up a copy of this week's Irish Farmers Journal to read all about it.