The Irish Charolais Cattle Society will be running a Charolais cull cow competition in early February 2024.

The competition will take place on Friday 9 February in Dawn Meats, Rathdowney, Co Laois, and Dunleavy Meats, Ballina, Co Mayo.

The competition will be open to all pedigree Charolais cows and a bonus will be paid for all cows killed through the competition.

The five best carcases will be selected in each factory, with prize money for the winners sponsored by the society as follows:

1st – €300.

2nd – €250.

3rd – €200.

4th – €150.

5th – €100.

All cows must be booked through the Irish Charolais Cattle Society office on or before Friday 2 February 2024.

You can contact the office on 01-419 5050.