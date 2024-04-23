Overall champion Portauns T Junction from the herd of John and Laurence Lynch sold for the top price of €5,900 at the ILCS spring sale in Athenry. \ Alfie Shaw

Following on from an immensely successful premier sale in Roscrea just a fortnight earlier, the Irish Limousin Cattle Society (ILCS) recorded yet another impressive sale in Athenry Mart last Thursday 18 April.

With 31 bulls selling to an average price of €4,124, there were nine bulls to clear the €5,000 mark at Thursday’s sale, with Portauns T Junction from John and Laurence Lynch from Kilmallock, Co Limerick, leading the charge.

Sired by Ewdenvale Ivor out of Wilodge Joskins dam, the August 2022-born bull was tapped forward as the overall champion of the day in the pre-sale show before going on to sell for the top price of €5,900.

Lisna Taz from the herd of Dermot Shaughnessy from Ballinasloe, Co Galway, achieved the second highest price of the day when auctioneer George Candler dropped the hammer for the December 2022-born bull at €5,700.

The fourth prizewinner was sired by Tomschoice Lexicon and was bred from an Ampertaine Foreman dam and boasted a whopping €136 on replacement and €146 on terminal.

John Flanagan from Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, produced the next highest price of the day when the hammer fell for Lochanboy Tempo at €5,600.

The August 2022-born bull was sired by Grenache and was bred from a Moondharrig Knell dam and again boasted an impressive five-star index across all traits.

Dermot Shaughnessy from Ballinasloe pictured with his fourth prizewinner Lisna Taz that sold for €5,700 at the ILCS spring sale in Athenry. \ Alfie Shaw

The second bull to achieve €5,600 at Thursday’s sale was the reserve overall champion, Springvally Teddy, from the herd of Martin and Kieran Killeen from Mullagh, Co Clare.

Stars

The December 2022-born bull was sired by Ampertaine Majestic and was bred from a Wilodge Cerberus dam and boasted not only a hugely impressive pedigree, but also a page full of stars.

€5,400 was the next highest price on the day with second prizewinner Ruan Trevor from the herd of Sean Lyons from Ardroon, Co Clare, taking the plaudits.

The September 2022-born bull was sired by Plumtree Fantastic and was bred from a Liscarn Johnny dam.

Other notable prices on the day included first prizewinner Cavelands Taylor from the herd of Paul and Mary Sykes that sold for €5,300, third prizewinner Ruan Theo from the herd of Sean Lyons that sold for €5,100, first prizewinner Kilskeagh Tickler that sold for €5,100 and third prizewinner Keltic Tictoc that also sold for €5,100.