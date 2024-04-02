The Irish Holstein Friesian Association are linking up with Cows.ie who have developed a reliable market for their Pedigree Holstein Friesian heifers in Algeria and Morocco.

The Algerian and Moroccan markets in Africa have the potential to take between 4,000 and 5,000 Irish dairy heifers per year, David Clarke of Cows.ie has said.

As a result, the Irish Holstein Friesian Association, (IHFA) is linking up with Cows.ie, to provide an outlet for pedigree Holstein Friesian heifers to satisfy market demand.

Feedback from this market has been encouraging with availability of supply the limiting factor.

Clarke’s procurement strategy is based around a per-kilo weight basis. The company has started to source pedigree heifers with the objective of commencing breeding in early May for export by the end of October 2024.

David O'Gorman, Cows.ie, Owen Cuskelly, Cow.ie, Laurence Feeney, IHFA CEO, David Clarke, Cows.ie, Alan Clarke, Cow.ie, Seamus McMenamin, Bord Bia, and Padraic Farrell, Cows.ie.

For lighter stock, it is offering an alternative pathway where heifers can be bred in autumn for export in late February 2025.

Requirements

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, David Clarke said: “They have to be pedigree-registered, have a minimum of 6,000 litres and they have to be tested and clear for IBR. In January, we sent out 1,021. The people who received them have been back looking for another consignment.

“We’re buying bulling heifers at this stage and even lighter heifers.”

Shipping

“We’re putting them in calf, we’re keeping them isolated and we’re hoping to be shipping in September or October to Algeria and/or Morocco as well.”

The shipment of pedigree in-calf heifers that arrived in Algeria from Ireland in January was the largest single shipment of cattle to the country to date.