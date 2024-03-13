John Hanley and Liam O'Keeffe pictured with Radney Istanbul, that sold for the top price of €5,400 at the 2023 sale in Nenagh Mart.

Date: Wednesday, 27 March 2024.

Venue: Kilmallock Livestock Mart.

This year’s highly anticipated IHFA Premier Sale introduces an exciting twist with a new venue and format, featuring the inclusion of calved pedigree heifers. In collaboration with auctioneer Denis Barrett. On Wednesday 27 March, Kilmallock Mart is said to be the place to be for anyone with an interest in pedigree dairy stock.

Premier bull show and sale

Building upon the success of last year’s sale, where a top price of €5,400 was achieved, the IHFA are looking forward to the opportunities that the new location will unveil.

The minimum standards of entry for the bull sale are as follows:

Both the dam and grand-dam must be classified GP83 or better.

The dam must have a minimum of 600kg combined fat and protein.

For dams on their 1st lactation (heifers), a minimum of 500kg combined fat and protein is required for qualification.

Pure Friesian dams must have a minimum of 500kg combined fat and protein.

Pedigree certificates are mandatory for all entrants.

Bulls must fall within the age criteria, born between August 2022 and February 2023.

It is recommended that bulls should have an EBI of over 150, while dams 3.5% or higher.

All bulls will be pre-inspected before the sale to ensure the highest of standards for this sale.

Premier heifer sale

The minimum standards of entry for the heifer sale are as follows:

The dam must be classified GP83 or better.

The dam to have a minimum of 600kg combined fat and protein.

Must be in milk production.

It is recommended that heifers exhibit an EBI exceeding €150, with dams 3.4% protein or higher.

The heifer sale will take place after the bulls have sold.