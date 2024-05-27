Albert DeCogan with the Angus champion and supreme beef champion Corlismore Tomohawk at the 2024 Midleton Show in Co Cork. /Shanon Kinahan

We’re into the month of May and now we are officially well into the swing of show season.

It’s hard to believe we’re back on the show boat, but, already, Tralee Show, Bandon Show and now Midleton Show have all closed their curtains for 2024 and are now looking forward to the 2025 showing season.

The horrendous weather conditions tried to dampen spirits around Midleton on Sunday, but good-quality cattle and a positive and upbeat attitude from exhibitors led to a very enjoyable day out in the show ring.

Taking the overall championship was Albert De Cogan from Castlemartyr, Co Cork, with his four-year-old stock bull Corlismore Tomohawk. The Angus bull was a son of the renowned HW Ferghal and was very impressive on show day.

Taking the reserve supreme championship was Pat and Mike Rosengrave with their black Limousin-cross heifer calf that had previously secured the overall commercial championship.

Other champions

Belgian Blue: Richard and Fidelma Stanley from Bandon, Co Cork, scooped the overall Belgian Blue championship, as well as the AIB and Greenvale-sponsored interbreed pairs championship.

Mullaghdoo Anna, exhibited by Trevor and Edward Dudley, Dovea, Co Tipperary, was the overall Hereford champion at the 2024 Midleton Show.

Hereford: Trevor and Edward Dudley from Dovea, Co Tipperary, took the plaudits in the Hereford ring as they scooped the overall Hereford championship with their cow Mullaghdoo Anna with her first calf at foot.

Ted O'Connell with the overall Simmental champion Raceview Rambo at the 2024 Midleton Show in Co Cork. /Shanon Kinahan

Simmental: in the Simmental ring, the overall breed championship was awarded to Peter and Marion O’Connell from Mallow, Co Cork, with their autumn-born bull Raceview Rambo.

Billy Gubbins from Kilfinane, Co Limerick, had the overall Charolais champion at the 2024 Midleton Show in Co Cork with Drumcullen Tullulah. /Shanon Kinahan

Charolais: the Charolais championship saw William Gubbins from Kilfinane, Co Limerick, take the plaudits with his young heifer Drumcullen Tulullah.

Michael Roche secured the overall Limousin champion at Midleton Show on Sunday with his December-born heifer calf Knockcoolkeare Unicorn. /Shanon Kinahan

Limousin: the Limousin championship at Sunday's show saw Knockcoolkeare Unicorn from Michael Roche from Mountcollins, Co Limerick, take the top honours. The December 2023-born heifer was a Super Sweet daughter sired by Westpit Omaha.