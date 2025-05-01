The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association all-Ireland finals will take place on the opening day of the 2025 National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly, in September.

National Ploughing Association (NPA) managing director Anna May McHugh made the announcement at the 2025 NPA AGM on Thursday.

“The NPA [is] absolutely thrilled to have such a prestigious livestock event coming to the Ploughing this year, with upwards of 100 animals expected in this competition alone,” she said.

Long-term sponsors of the finals Univet is on board as title sponsor and the all-Ireland champion will secure the prestigious all-Ireland championship trophy.

The competition is open to all pedigree-registered Aberdeen Angus animals in the Republic of Ireland and the numerous classes - including junior, intermediate and senior - will bring together the best of Aberdeen Angus cattle from the best herds in the country.

Events

The Aberdeen Angus association also has a range of events planned for Screggan across the three days, including the national youth development final and a national judging conference, which will incorporate showing, etiquette and basic principle talks.

The NPA exhibition team reported at the AGM that the exhibition arena was “filling up fast”, as the early bird package is due to expire in the next few days.

The 2025 Ploughing will take place for 16 to 18 September in Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly.