Jim and Triona Geoghegan with Lisnagre Triona ET, the Junior Champion and top priced heifer that sold for €18,000 at the Elite Charolais Heifer Sale. \Tricia Kennedy

There was a 75% clearance rate at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society elite heifer sale last Saturday in Carrick-on-Shannon, highlighting the demand for top-quality Charolais breeding females.

A number of society incentives - including free membership for first-time buyers, two free AI straws of the society’s new easy-calving bulls and a €250 premium for the purchasers of the five highest-priced heifers - certainly helped to achieve the impressive clearance and a sale average of €4,275.

It was also a pleasure to have auctioneer Tom Cox back in the driving seat for Saturday’s sale.

Top prices

Leading the sale at a massive €18,000 was Lisnagre Triona ET from the herd of Jim Geoghegan from Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Triona is a September 2022-born heifer sired by Horace JD and bred from a Major dam – she secured the junior championship on the day, after previously securing the junior heifer championship at the National Calf Show in Elphin just a couple of weeks ago.

Triona secured the record price for a Charolais heifer and sold to a new breeder from Co Roscommon.

The reserve senior champion from the pre-sale show stepped up to secure the next highest price of €11,000 at Saturday’s sale.

Therese and John Bambrick with their senior reserve champion Baurnafea Senorita that sold for €11,000. \Tricia Kennedy

Baurnafea Senorita, from the herd of John Bambrick, Castlewarren, Co Kilkenny, is a November 2021-born heifer, sired by Baurnafea Nelson, out of a Loulou dam.

Auctioneer Tom Cox’s hammer fell for the senior champion Liscally Special Lady ET from Jon Regan’s Co Leitrim-based herd, when she sold to a Northern Ireland breeder for €8,000.

Special Lady is a daughter of Goldstar Echo, out of a Meillard RJ dam, and was sold carrying to Lapon.

Up next was the reserve junior champion Aghafad Tessa, which was exhibited and sold by Patrick Farrelly from Dundalk, Co Louth, and bred by Edward Walsh from Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan.

The Orbi-sired heifer was born in September 2022 and was bred from a Dromiskin Pedro dam. She sold for €6,000.

Selling for €5,200 was Glenree Tina, from the herd of John O’Grady from Glenamaddy, Co Galway.

The January 2022-born heifer was sired by Lisnagre Hansome and bred from a 2454 Royal Pepito dam.

Jon and Frankie Regan and judge Medwyn Williams with the senior champion Liscally Special Lady ET that sold for €8,000. \ Tricia Kennedy

Two heifers achieved a price of €5,000 at the elite sale on Saturday. The first of this duo was Monagh Sister from the Co Laois-based herd of Nigel Peavoy. The December 2021-born heifer was sired by Goldstar Othello and bred from a Major dam.

The second of this duo was Liscally Star ET, again from the herd of Jon Regan from Co Leitrim. The September 2021-born heifer was sired by Whitecliffe James and bred from a Grimaldi dam.