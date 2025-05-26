Curraghnakeely Cherry 0651, which sold for the joint top price of £2,200 (€2,621).

An online sale of Irish Moiled cattle took place over the weekend via an online timed auction through Harrison and Hetherington and the MartEye platform.

Labeled Magnificent Moilies, the sale consisted of three bulls and 15 heifers from a consortium of breeders from across Ireland and the UK.

A total of 13 heifers traded for an average of £1,831 (€2,182), while the two bulls recorded an average of £1,750 (€2,085).

Plenty of online activity saw prices peak at £2,200 (€2,632) for three heifers.

The first to close was Curraghnakeely Cherry 0651, a January 2024-born daughter of Glenfield Max EX90. Bred in Co Tyrone by N and M Moilies, this young heifer was purchased by Messrs Rea from Co Antrim.

Beechmount Alison, which also sold for £2,200 (€2,621).

Selling for the same money was Beechmount Alison, the property of Robert Boyle from Co Down.

Just 12 months old, Alison is a daughter of Ballylinney Lucky Star and Beechmount Buttercup. She stayed local with Messrs McLaughlin from Co Antrim.

Boyle also received £2,200 for the maiden heifer Beechmount Annabell, a 13-month-old daughter of Ballylinney Lucky Star. She will now join Messrs Cusack in Co Roscommon.

Beechmount Tom Boy achieved the highest price in the bulls at £1,900 (€2,264). Again the property of Robert Boyle, this yearling bull won reserve male champion title at the 2025 Balmoral Show and was snapped up by Messrs Crowe in Caithness.

Read all about the sale in this week's Irish Farmers Journal.